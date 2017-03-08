Local women’s rights groups hold march in downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Local women’s rights groups are holding a march in downtown Greeneville at the courthouse. The group, Indivisible Movement, began the rally at 4:00 p.m.

According to a release, the march includes several local chapters, Indivisible Tri-Cities, Indivisible Virginisee from Bristol, Indivisible Greene County and Indivisible Sevier County.

Participants were observed by News Channel 11 shouting, “Equal Power, Equal Pay!”

Several women are speaking on issues they say affect women’s rights. Attendees were encouraged to wear red in solidarity.

The March on Greeneville was planned by Indivisible Greene County and coincides with International Women’s Day.

More photos from the women's march here in Greeneville @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/OJiRYDSFpE — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) March 8, 2017

Here is what some of the other signs say @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/bxmMNG3cWO — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) March 8, 2017