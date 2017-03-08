Local women’s rights groups hold march in downtown Greeneville

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Local women’s rights groups are holding a march in downtown Greeneville at the courthouse. The group, Indivisible Movement, began the rally at 4:00 p.m.

According to a release, the march includes several local chapters, Indivisible Tri-Cities, Indivisible Virginisee from Bristol, Indivisible Greene County and Indivisible Sevier County.

Participants were observed by News Channel 11 shouting, “Equal Power, Equal Pay!”

Several women are speaking on issues they say affect women’s rights. Attendees were encouraged to wear red in solidarity.

The March on Greeneville was planned by Indivisible Greene County and coincides with International Women’s Day.

See also: Women’s March organizers call for ‘A Day Without a Woman’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s