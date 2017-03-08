LeDay lifts Va Tech over Wake Forest 99-90 at ACC tourne

NEW YORK (AP) – Zach LeDay had a career-high 31 points to go with 15 rebounds as Virginia Tech stopped Wake Forest’s late-season charge with a 99-90 victory Wednesday night.

Seth Allen scored 18 points and Justin Bibbs had 15 for the seventh-seeded Hokies (22-9), who took over in the second half after a slow start. They will play second-seeded and 16th-ranked Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Bryant Crawford had 21 points for No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-13), which had won four straight in a desperate drive for its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2010.

John Collins, runner-up for ACC player of the year, added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest before fouling out with 1:06 to play.

Wake Forest won 89-84 at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams last Saturday, a huge victory for the Demon Deacons in their postseason push.