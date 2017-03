HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – An area high school girl’s basketball team is on the way to the TSSAA State Tournament.

Hampton High School girl’s team left Carter County Wednesday morning for Murfreesboro, as well wishers gathered to send the team off in style.

The Bulldogs hit the court in the TSSAA quarter finals against Huntingdon on Thursday.

Good luck to the Lady Bulldogs!

