Kingsport BMA allows animal control officers to issue citations

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – SBK Animal Control Officers in Kingsport will now be allowed to issue citations, a task normally done by police.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman unianimously voted to amend city code to include Sullivan County, Bluff City, Kingsport Animal Control Officers.

Animal shelter leaders said it’s been in the works for years but it’s needed now more than ever after a rise in calls.

Animals control officers can now issue citations for things like noise complaints and even animal abuse while police focus on their own calls.

“Our ACO officers are really like a sheriff without a badge, they basically knock on the door and ask people to do what they should be doing on a volunteer basis, this is some attention that we needed,” SBK Animals Shelters President, Tom Parham said.

Parham said the Sullivan County Commission and the Sheriff’s Department are likely to do the same for their jurisdictions. Training on how to issue citations is planned for the next two weeks.

