Johnson City Police: Shoplifting, car Break-ins top crimes – so far , in 2017

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A little more than two months into 2017 and Johnson City police are preparing to crack down on what they’re calling their top crimes.

So far shoplifting topping the list of the five top crimes with more than 160 cases. Following close behind are car break-ins with more than 120 cases.

rounding out the top five are assaults, drug incidents, and public intoxication.

Johnson City business owner Sarah Fagley knows all too well about shoplifters. She has had to handle multiple cases.

“The young man that stole the painting put it in his backpack. There was about 20 people in the store at the time, it was really busy and i think that is how he got away with it,” Sarah Fagley said.

Fagley owns The Local Company. She says she’s trying to be pro-active in order to protect her business.

“I don’t make people take off their backpacks but if they have backpacks on i watch them a little closer. i engage with the customer to make sure they know that we are here and watching them,” Fagley said.

Johnson City Police are also being vigilant by having officers monitor shopping areas.

“We will go out and do some random foot patrols in an area,” Lieutenant Scotty Carrier said.

Police are also encouraging people to secure their vehicles and not leave any valuable items in plain sight.

“The way the offenders are getting access to the car is it is left unlocked and then you would be surprised what people are leaving in there cars, laptops, money, guns,” Carrier said.

JCPD is also looking to lower the number of simple assaults, drug, and public intoxication cases that happen throughout the city-

To do that officers plan to work closely with the public.

“We want to partner with the community and try to make Johnson City the safest place it could possibly be,” Carrier said.

Police say its possible some crime numbers could be higher this year over last year because of warmer weather. They also encourage business owners who have had shoplifting problems recently to contact them.

