Inmate, woman charged in Greene Co. following drug drop off near workhouse

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged an inmate and a woman Wednesday after a package of drugs containing methamphetamine was found near a sheriff’s office workhouse.

According to a GCSO news release, detectives charged Charles Byington, Jr., and Deborah Ann Starnes, after Byington — assigned to a work crew — called Starnes to arrange the drug drop off near the workhouse.

The workhouse is reportedly located near Holston United Methodist Home for Children’s Beacon School.

The package, containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, was found by deputies.

Byington and Starnes were both charged with sale and delivery of a schedule II drug in a school zone.

According to the release, Byington was in jail serving a sentence for violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI drug and two counts of sale/delivery of a controlled substance.

Starnes was arrested in Hawkins County and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

According to the release, both Byington and Starnes were being held on $75,000 bond. Both were scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

