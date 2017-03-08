Heroic man saves another after motorcycle crash in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police are praising a man’s quick action for saving the life of another.

Police say James Trent saw a motorcycle crash on Orebank Road on Tuesday and quickly jumped into action.

Officers say because of him, the man involved in the crash is alive today.

Ken Goforth is Trent’s neighbor. He said he is not surprised that Trent saved someone’s life.

“That doesn’t surprise me that he would’ve done that,” Goforth said.

According to Kingsport Public Information Officer Tom Patton, a motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Michael Ray Johnson, was going around a curve at a high rate of speed on Orebank Road and ran off the road.

“The motorcycle struck a street sign and a tree before ultimately the motorcycle and the rider came to rest at the bottom of a ravine,” Officer Patton said.

Johnson’s leg was severed during the crash. Trent happened to be driving by when the crash happened and jumped into action.

“He actually crawled down into the ravine and used his own belt as a tourniquet to stop the blood loss,” Patton said.

“That is something he would think of, I probably wouldn’t have thought of that,” Goforth said.

Goforth has know Trent for nearly 20 years and said Trent is the type of person who would help anyone.

“Not everyone would have wanted to have been involved in that situation when somebody had lost their leg. I’d say Jim just jumped right in there and talked to him and you know, stayed with him and done what he could until help got there,” he said.

Police say Trent’s quick action saved Johnson’s life.

“The fact that we had witnesses that got first responders on the way and then emergency first aid was given by Mr. Trent while we waited for the medical personnel to arrive definitely saved his life,” Patton said.

“Just need more people like Jim that are willing to help. He actually saved that guy’s life. He could’ve bled out. So Jim did a great job,” Goforth explained.

Kingsport police are still investigating the crash. But Johnson told Trent as he was helping him that his throttle became stuck on his motorcycle, causing him to lose control.

Johnson remains in critical condition.

