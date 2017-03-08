Former Vice-Presidential Candidate’s son arrested for disrupting a Pro-Trump rally

Published:
March 2017 courtesy photo of Linwood Kaine. Police arrested Jonathan Adams, 25, of Minneapolis; Linwood Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis; Glenn Kimball, 22, of Minneapolis; Isabell Kimball, 26, of Minneapolis and Haley Ryan, 23, of Webster, Minn., on suspicion of riot on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Police said they were part of an anti-Trump group who disrupted a pro-President Trump rally at the state Capitol in St. Paul. Photo courtesy of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

RICHMOND, VA – The son of Virginia senator and former vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine was arrested this weekend for disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally in Minnesota.

According to authorities, Linwood Kaine, along with four others, were arrested after allegedly chanting and lighting fireworks inside the capitol rotunda during the “March 4 Trump” rally.

The 24-year-old was held at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting but was later released.

Charges were not filed against Kaine or the four others arrested with him.

