D-B Head Basketball Coach Charlie Morgan resigns

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools officials announced Wednesday that Dobyns-Bennett High School’s boy’s basketball coach has resigned.

According to a news release from Activities and Athletics Director Larry Shively, Charlie Morgan resigned from his position as head basketball coach.

Morgan finished his D-B coach career as the third all-time winningest coach in the school’s history, totaling 367 wins as the Indians head coach.

According to the release, Morgan also led D-B to five conference titles, three district tournament championships and five regional tournament titles, which includes four trips to the TSSAA state tournament.

“I am honored to be able to recognize and thank Coach Morgan for his tireless dedication and successful career as the head of the D-B Boys Basketball program,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Lyle Ailshie said. “He has made a positive impact on hundreds of student athletes during his 17-tenure as D-B head coach. With a career that includes over 500 wins, twelve 20-win seasons, four conference coach-of-the-year awards and three Northeast Tennessee Coach of the Year honors, he retires as one of the most successful coaches in D-B history and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership and service.”

According to the release, D-B will now begin the process of identifying candidates and hiring the next coach.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.