Chilhowie Elementary to close Thursday, Friday; Health official confirms meningitis case

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Officials with Smyth County, Va. Schools confirmed one elementary school will be closed the rest of the week due to health precautions. Officials said Chilhowie Elementary School will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

News Channel 11 talked to Dr. Karen Shelton, health director for the Mount Rogers Health District. She said there is one confirmed case and two suspicious cases of meningitis at Chilhowie Elementary School. Shelton said, they do not know the specific “organism” yet but it is highly suspicious for bacterial meningitis – the most concerning kind of meningitis.

Dr. Shelton told News Channel 11 the first case was confirmed on Tuesday — and two other cases have come up that are highly suspicious.

Dr. Shelton said a letter was sent to parents of children at Chilhowie Elementary School on Tuesday about the possible case of meningitis at the school.

Health officials said only those in close contact with the case should be concerned.

Dr. Shelton said while this condition is serious, it’s not particularly contagious – since it can only be transferred in very close contact such as drinking or eating after someone.

The health department told News Channel 11, since the situation was communicated to parent there was increased concern about their children and attendance took a significant hit.

The health department said it did not recommend the school close because meningitis is not particularly contagious but the school decided to close because of decreased attendance and to put parents at ease.

The health department reports it has provided antibiotics to the families of the cases to prevent them from getting meningitis. They have also informed health care providers in the area of the situation and are keeping them updated.

Health officials told us the symptoms of meningitis are high fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, nausea and vomiting, general lethargy or confusion and sensitivity to light.

Health officials also told us the school has taken all precautions necessary in terms of cleaning.

