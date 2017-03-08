Cancer Fairness Act introduced at Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While clutching three precious pills she takes daily as part of her chemotherapy, leukemia patient Beth Mullen told News 2 how she has spent the last three days on Tennessee’s State Capitol as a face and voice for what she calls “parity” in cancer treatment.

The retired University of Tennessee biochemist is supporting and advocating for a bill called the Cancer Treatment Fairness Act (HB 1059).

Supporters like Beth say the measure aims to reduce barriers and lower costs for people like her who take chemotherapy orally, such as her daily pills, rather than the more traditional methods of IV or injection.

Advocates argue that injections or IV are typically covered by a patients medical insurance, while oral treatments are usually part of a health plans pharmacy benefit which can result in high out-of-pocket costs.

Beth says it’s a difference of $9,000 yearly for her, but most importantly, she said her oral chemotherapy is working better than years of getting it by IV.

Most major insurance companies are opposed to the bill, citing it as a mandate and a measure that would simply make a lot of money for pharmaceutical companies.