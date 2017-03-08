Bristol, TN attorney indicted on more charges; accused of stealing thousands from estates

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Bristol, TN attorney, Don Cooper, is facing more charges after special agents said they found more evidence that he stole thousands of dollars from estates he served as executor.

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they began the probe at the request of second district attorney general Barry Staubus.

Special agents said they found information between August 2011 and November 2013 that Cooper, 71, told funds totaling $60,000 from an estate he was hired to manage.

Last week, the TBI says a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cooper with six counts of Theft over $10,000 and one count of theft more than $60,000.

Cooper turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Previously, Cooper was indicted by a Sullivan County Grand Jury in April 2016 on one count of theft more than $250,000 and again in July 2016 on one count of theft more than $10,000. Those charges stem from other similar cases where Cooper is accused of stealing from estates he was hired to manage.