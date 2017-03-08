BREAKING NEWS: Traffic accident halts commuters on Interstate 81 near exit 74

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Traffic is backed up this morning after reports of a big rig and at least one car collided.

The incident happened on Interstate 81 near exit 74 northbound.

According to Bristol Tennessee Police Department the crash has severely impacted traffic in that area, including Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area while officials work to clear the scene.

Multiple agencies are on the scene including fire units.

Commuters are asked to take an alternative route as one lane of the interstate will be closed for at least an hour.

