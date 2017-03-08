Body found inside Carter County home after fire

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Authorities told News Channel 11 a man was found dead in a Carter County home after a fire.

According to Rocky Croy, Captain of Investigations for the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, multiple crews responded to a fire at a home located at Cripple Creek Loop around 9:00 a.m.

Authorities confirm a male was found dead inside the Watauga home.

It’s not known at this time how the fire started. The State Fire Marshal is on his way from Knoxville to help with the investigation.

News Channel 11 is following this story, we’ll post more detail as soon as they become available.

So far investigators here say they are still looking into what caused this fire @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/hn1QUMkcBr — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) March 8, 2017

The state fire marshal is on his way from Knoxville to aid in the investigation @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/GqAtMymrzZ — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) March 8, 2017