AT&T cellular service outage impacts 911 calls in multiple states including Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL/AP) – Police around the Tri-Cities are reporting that some people in our region may be having troubling calling 911.

Cellphone company AT&T said it’s scrambling to fix the problem.

Kingsport police said they got a message from AT&T saying there is a cellular service outage in Tennessee, which is causing problems for AT&T customers who need to call 911.

While there are no issues with the Kingsport Dispatch Center, police said there is instead a problem with AT&T phones being able to call 911. Police officials said if you are an AT&T customer and you need to reach emergency services, just call the non-emergency number for your local dispatch center.

Washington County, Tenn. dispatchers said they’ve received the same message.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement and government agencies in Texas, Florida and Washington, D.C. have also sent Tweets about being impacted by the outage.

