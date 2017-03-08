Amber Jeffers is this week’s Educator of the Week

By Published:

Amber Jeffers told her parents she wanted to be a teacher when she was in kindergarten.   After

graduating from Daniel Boone and Tusculum College she started teaching at Ottway Elementary.

She’s been there ever since.  This is her 6th year teaching at Ottway.  Four of those years

have been in 1st grade another in kindergarten and she helped in 5th and 6th grade

She loves to watch her 1st graders progress during the school year. especially when it comes

to reading.  She says the key to her success as a teacher is making the students feel cared for

from day one.

“We have 3 h’s hugs, handshakes, and high five.  I feel like that’s a good way to start our day.

Some children they don’t get that.  if they come to school and they feel liek some carse about

 

them, someone loves them.  If you give them a hug, and hand shake, or a high five they are more

likely to want to be here and they know you care about them,” said Jeffers

Congratulations to Amber Jeffers. This week’s Educator of the Week.

