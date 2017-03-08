2 Walters State secures semifinal berth with win over No. 7 Cleveland State

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a game that featured 36 ties or lead changes, the second-seeded Walters State Senators used a 10-0 run late in the second half to pull away from seventh-seed Cleveland State for a 69-58 win in the quarterfinals of the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday evening at ‘Z’ Buda Gymnasium.

The Senators move to 23-6 on the season and will play in the semifinals of the regional tournament Thursday evening at 8 p.m where they will face the winner of the Southwest Tennessee-Chattanooga State game. Cleveland State ends its season at 16-10.

After the score was tied at the half, the two teams swapped the lead multiple times throughout the first part of the second half. The Senators went up 41-39 on two free throws by D’Monte Evans but the Cougars had the answer as Tucker Bass and Tevin Olison hit back-to-back 3-pointers to claim a 44-42 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Malik McConnell drained a long-range shot to give Walters State the lead back at 45-44.

Cleveland State enjoyed a 52-50 lead but at that point, the Senators took over and reeled off 10 points in a row. Elijah Cooper gave Walters State the lead for good on a basket from down low and on the next possession, Brandon Goldsmith connected on 3-pointer to move the score to 57-52. The Walters State lead moved to double digits when Chase Nappier was true from downtown to make the score 62-52 with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.

From that point on, the Senators were able to control the game at the free throw line as they toed the charity stripe seven times. Ricky Dunnaway put the exclamation mark on the contest with a dunk with five seconds to go to produce the 69-58 final.

The biggest reason for Walters State’s win was the turnaround on the field goal percentage as they went from shooting 40 percent (12-of-30) in the first half to 56 percent (14-of-25) in the second. The Cougars were held to a meager 38 percent (24-of-63) from the field for the game.

The game was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half as the score was either tied or exchanged 15 times. The Senators biggest lead of the opening 20 minutes came when Anthony Sanford scored on a jumper to give Walters State a 15-10 lead. The Cougars tied the game at 17-17 when Jordan Williams connected on two free throws.

Olison was successful on a shot from long range to put Cleveland State up 27-25 with three minutes remaining until the half. Goldsmith tied the game at 27-27 with less than a minutes to go before the mid-game break on a layup and that was the way things stood at the half.

Several players posted monster numbers in the game between the Senators and Cougars. Dunnaway paced Walters State with 15 points and 15 rebounds to record a double-double. Goldsmith scored 16 for the Senators, McConnell had 13 and Evans finished with 10. Victor Curry led all scorers as he pumped in 25 points and added 10 rebounds to pace Cleveland State. Tevin Olison had 14 points for the Cougars.