Tri-Cities leaders discuss challenges filling Net Trans service gap

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Transit systems in the Tri-Cities say they cannot expand their services to people who will soon lose access to Net Trans.

This, after Net Trans announced it will no longer provide service for people who live in urbanized areas beginning April 1.

Jonesborough resident Mary Gearhart has used Net Trans for the past few years. She was upset when she found out she would be losing service next month.

“It’s kind of scary and I’m very angry about it,” Gearhart said.

Last week, Net Trans announced it will no longer be able to provide rides to urbanized areas beginning next month, impacting 39,000 trips annually.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation conducted an audit and determined that Net Trans is providing rides in urban areas when it’s only funded for rural areas.

“We’ve already got the service we need. it seems foolish to make it harder on people,” Gearhart said.

The transit systems in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City are funded for urban areas, but only provides transportation within the city limits.

Kingsport Assistant City Manager for Administration, Chris McCartt, said funding for Kingsport Area Transit System is tight as it is.

“We’re somewhat at a loss at how we’ll be able to provide this service,” he said.

He said it would be impossible to serve people as far away as Surgoinsville without extra funding.

“We’ve maximized those funds and there’s just not any money that we can turn around and develop a contract with a local town such as Mt. Carmel or Church Hill,” he explained.

Johnson City Assistant Manager Charlie Stahl echoes McCartt.

“Johnson City Transit has existed since 1979. We have exclusively served the citizens and taxpayers of Johnson City, we’re continuing to do so,” Stahl said. “Our funding would have to increase dramatically so we could expand our services beyond the city limits.”

Everyone involved is hoping to see a solution made quickly.

“There are resources available. And I don’t understand why that can’t continue. I don’t like going backwards and that’s going to happen to a lot of people,” Gearhart said.

City leaders are advising those who are impacted to contact state representatives with their concerns.

