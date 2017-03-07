Educator fo the Week: Tina Reece

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tina Reece is affectionately known to her students at “Mama Reece” She’s served as a Registered Nurse for 20 years. She’s spent the past six years in the classroom at Johnson County High School.

Reece teaches four different classes. On this day, it’s “Gait Belt” training during a Rehab therapy class. Reece teaches more than 75 students during a day of four classes. They range from the introductory class health science all the way to more advanced classes.

She says the most rewarding aspect of her job as a teacher is to watch her students prepare for college and the medical profession. Reece see’s a lot of similarities between her job as a nurse, and role as an educator.

“As nurses, we teach all the time. Teaching background, we just don’t realize it. Teaching takes patience. [We’re] teaching families to take care of loved ones. It’s not teaching from the book,” said Reece.

Congratulations to Tina Reece. This week’s Educator of the Week.

