BLOUNTVILLE — For the first time in school history the Sullivan East Patriots are heading to Murfreesboro to play in the class AA state tournament.

And John Dyers Patriots who defeated C-A-K Monday night inside the Dyer dome 73-50 will face Maplewood out of the Nashville area on Thursday at 12:30.

This is the same Maplewood team that has 2-time Mr. Basketball Bo Hodges a 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard that committed to ETSU last season on the team.