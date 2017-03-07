Southwest Virginia man pleads guilty to taking 246 ginseng roots from national forest

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A federal court says a Wise, VA man will soon be sentenced for stealing dozens of ginseng plants from a national forest.

Mark Buchanan, 47, plead guilty on Monday to one count of attempting to transport, sell, receive or acquire plants taken in an unlawful manner.

Buchanan will be sentenced on May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

According to court reports and evidence presented, Buchanan had 246 wild ginseng roots fro the George Washington and Jefferson National Forrest. Prosecutors said he knew it was illegal to take, possess, acquire and transport wild ginseng from the national forest.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.

