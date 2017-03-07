Possible explosive scare at Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – People driving along West Market Street in Johnson City on Tuesday morning probably noticed a large police presence at Walmart.

Around 8:40 am, Johnson City Police were dispatched to the store to do a welfare check on two people that appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle. Once the officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate the vehicle and could see that a man and a woman were inside the vehicle unconscious. Upon a little bit of investigation, it was determined that the two were under the influence of narcotics.

“Officers were able to try to gain some more information, during the course of that information, the officers recovered one firearm from the vehicle,”, Johnson City Police Captain Brian Rice said, “As they talked with the male subject, he made some statements that there were explosives in the vehicle, and that he was sitting on an explosive trigger known as a pressure plate.”

Johnson City Police officers and Washington Co. Sheriff’s deputies were able to isolate the vehicle from the other patrons at Wal-Mart and used patrol vehicles and cones to block off a large portion of the parking lot. From there, they were able to summon the explosive ordinance disposal unit, Those officers came to the scene and did some diagnostics on the vehicle. They determined that there was no explosive threat present. A firearm was found inside the vehicle however.

“There was no threat to Wal-Mart, there was no explosive device located, both of the subjects were wanted by the sheriff’s office on warrants, so we’re still investigating, we’re not releasing any names at this point (just before noon) until we finish the investigation into the firearm that was recovered from the vehicle.”, Rice said.

Both the man and the woman ended up having outstanding warrants from the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. The names have not been released yet as the investigation is ongoing.

Rice added, “Once they were able to clear the vehicle, the male and the female were both taken into custody by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wash. Co. Detention Center.”

After a little over three hours, the all clear was given around 11:45 am.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.