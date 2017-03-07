Police: Hero eyewitness saves Kingsport motorcyle crash victim’s life

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) — Kingsport Police say a man saved another man’s life after a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. on Orebank Road near North John B. Dennis Highway. Police said Michael Ray Johnson lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Johnson lost his leg during the crash, police said.

“Three eyewitnesses reported seeing the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed as it left the roadway,” according to a Kingsport Police news release. “One of these witnesses, James E. Trent, 60, Kingsport, rushed to render aid. Seeing the severity of Mr. Johnson’s injuries, Mr. Trent removed his own belt and fashioned it into a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss.”

“Medical First Responders on scene declared with firm conviction that Mr. Trent’s selfless actions unquestionably saved Mr. Johnson’s life,” police said. “To witness a critical incident such as this and have the presence of mind to do whatever it takes to save the life of a complete stranger meets and exceeds the definition of a Good Samaritan.”

Johnson was taken to the hospital.

Kingsport Police are still investigating the crash. The crash victim told Johnson the throttle on the motorcycle became stuck causing him to lose control.

