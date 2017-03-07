International women’s day causes cancellation of classes for one school district

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

ALEXANDRIA, VA – International Women’s Day is Wednesday and one school system in Virginia is canceling classes as a result.

Public Schools in Alexandria will be closed after more than 300 teachers and staff members requested leave for March 8th.

The district announced the decision Monday,

School officials said the decision to close is based on the inability to provide sufficient staff to cover all classrooms.

Some activists have called for a women’s strike on Wednesday, calling it a “day without women.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s