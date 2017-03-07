IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day with free short stacks; Donations aid CMN hospitals

(WJHL) – In partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, customers at IHOP restaurants across the country can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday. In return, you can leave a voluntary donation to benefit our local CMN hospital.

IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – some locations will extend the celebration to 10:00 p.m. IHOP’s website shows locations in the Tri-Cities area.

Nationally, the promotion invites diners to leave a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriner’s Hospitals, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Wellmont Health System has been the region’s affiliated for CMN for the past 30 years. Wellmont says all the money raised locally stays in this area to benefit children of all ages.

Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised more than $20 million for local charities. IHOP says it hopes to raise $3.5 million for CMN hospitals in the communities they serve.

IHOP says it’s expected to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on this day. Last year, IHOP raised more than $4 million for the children’s charities.

Wellmont says it uses the proceeds to purchase equipment for its pediatric departments, neonatal intensive care unit and emergency departments.

“We’re grateful to partnering organizations, such as IHOP, which are vital to the success of Children’s Miracle Network,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system advancement and Wellmont Foundation’s president. “The children we serve benefit greatly from the dedication and perseverance of these national sponsors and local businesses. We also achieve great results because of their customers, who also recognize the value of supporting Children’s Miracle Network.”

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.