Greene County man killed in head-on collision with dump truck

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – State troopers in east Tennessee are investigating a crash they say killed a Greene County man.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 the crash happened just before noon on State Highway 172 in Greeneville.

Investigators said Jamison Griffey, 38, was driving a Ford sedan in the northbound lane and crossed the center line. THP troopers said that’s when Griffey’s vehicle struck a dump truck head-on.

The person driving the dump truck was not injured, according to state troopers. Charges have not been filed in relation to this crash.

