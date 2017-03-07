GLPS eliminates alcohol and photo booth, holds $7,300 party this year

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Just weeks after Greeneville Light and Power System raised its general manager’s pay to $102 dollars an hour, the public utility spent more than $7,300 on an employee appreciation celebration, according to receipts. Last year’s party cost more than $7,600, according to receipts.

General Manager Bill Carroll says this year’s event did not include alcohol or a photo booth.

“The photo booth was eliminated due to low use last year,” Carroll said.

More than 120 people attended the 2017 party at the General Morgan Inn, ate a buffet dinner and took part in casino night entertainment, according to receipts from the event on January 21.

“I plan to continue employee celebrations each January,” Carroll said. “As of December 31, GL&PS completed two years with no lost time accidents.”

Our Community Watchdog investigation into last year’s party resulted in the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office urging the utility to talk with its attorney and decide if it’s appropriate to continue the tradition.

Greeneville Light and Power System increased customers’ access charge late last year to help pay for the costs of power lines, meters, transformers and other customer expenses.

