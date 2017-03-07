ETSU to join Kingsport Center for Higher Education

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – In a special called meeting of the Kingsport Higher Education Commission and the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the two bodies voted to add East Tennessee State University as a member institution in the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

ETSU joins King University, Lincoln Memorial University, Milligan College, and Northeast State Community College at the higher education center.

The university has held classes in Kingsport at various locations for years but ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said the new agreement will solidify the long-term partnership between ETSU and Kingsport.

“We’ve had a presence in Kingsport for generations,” Noland said. “What we announced today is the deepening of that presence for generations to come.”

Kingsport Mayor John Clark said this is among the five most significant votes he has participated in as mayor.

“I’m thrilled to be representing our citizens today in this amazing accomplishment that that has been in the works for the last 17 or 18 years,” Clark said. “We’re just so grateful to all of the leaders and the folks that have been involved both from the City of Kingsport side and also the ETSU side.”

Dr. Noland predicted that they would see an immediate rise in Kingsport student enrollment and it would give many people opportunities to realize their dreams.

