ETSU-Tennessee baseball game postponed due to weather

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The athletics department at East Tennessee State University says tonight’s baseball game against Tennessee has been postponed due to inclement weather expected to hit the Tri-Cities region this afternoon.

ETSU head baseball coach Tony Skole made the announcement Tuesday morning regarding the home game. ETSU says a makeup day will be announced at a later date.

On Wednesday, the Bucs will return to action on Wednesday evening when it hosts Marshall. The first pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Stadium.

