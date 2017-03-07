ETSU-Tennessee baseball game postponed due to weather

Makeup day to be announced at a later date

Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) –  The athletics department at East Tennessee State University says tonight’s baseball game against Tennessee has been postponed due to inclement weather expected to hit the Tri-Cities region this afternoon.

ETSU head baseball coach Tony Skole made the announcement Tuesday morning regarding the home game.  ETSU says a makeup day will be announced at a later date.

On Wednesday, the Bucs will return to action on Wednesday evening when it hosts Marshall. The first pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Stadium.

For more information visit ETSUBucs.com.

