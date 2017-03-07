ETSU committee recommends termination for Dr. David Champouillon

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A committee of Dr. David Champouillon’s peers is unanimously supporting East Tennessee State University’s efforts to fire the tenured music professor, according to a letter sent to President Dr. Brian Noland.

The nine-member panel recently sent ETSU’s president a letter recommending he terminate Dr. Champouillon, finding there’s adequate cause for the action. The group found despite previous warnings, Dr. Champouillon “continued to engage in inappropriate, offensive, and harassing behavior directed at his colleagues and students.”

In addition, the group found he violated students’ rights “through repeated angry outbursts, sexual comments and innuendos.”

The committee did not find enough clear and convincing evidence to prove he failed his teaching duties.

Dr. Noland will now review all related materials before issuing a final decision in a timely manner, according to an ETSU spokesperson.

The group’s recommendation follows a termination hearing last month and an internal investigation that found Dr. Champouillon sexually harassed two faculty members and behaved inappropriately in front of faculty and students.

Dr. Champouillon denies the allegations and remains suspended with pay.

