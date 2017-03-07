Did you see Shia LaBeouf? Actor reportedly had breakfast at Greeneville restaurant

Greeneville, TN (WJHL) — Did actor and activist Shia LaBeouf recently visit Greeneville,Tennessee?

According to a couple of restaurant employees, whose pictures have made the local rounds on social media, the answer is yes. Shia LaBeouf was in our area.

“He just walked in and sat down,” said Rachel Stapleton, an employee of Aunt Bea’s Restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard. “I thought – that guy looks like Shia LaBeouf.”

It was between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, she recalls.

Co-worker Laiken Morrow thought the same thing. “Some people didn’t think so, but I just knew it.”

When they caught a break from serving other customers during the Sunday morning breakfast rush, Morrow and Stapleton said they took to Google. The hairdo, the tattoo — It all matched.

“Eventually, I think he realized people noticed it was him,” Morrow said. “So as he was leaving, I asked him, ‘Are you Shia LaBeouf?'”

“He said ‘Yeah’ so I asked if he minded a quick photo,” she said.

Morrow and Stapleton said he agreed if they hurried.

Both said they asked why he was in Greene County. He said he had friends in the area.

LaBeouf has made headlines in recent weeks with his public protests against President Donald Trump.

“Some people thought he might be in town to go to the meeting at the courthouse,” Stapleton said in reference to the town hall meeting scheduled Monday night in Greeneville by U.S. Congressman Phil Roe.

If he was there, it’s not been confirmed.

LaBeouf made national headlines in late February when he shut down a livestream of a protest against President Donald Trump.

He posted on Twitter that the decision was made out of concerns about the safety of the public.

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017

“I usually don’t like working Sunday’s because I try to make it to church,” Stapleton said. “But now I’m actually glad I got to be there to meet him.”

