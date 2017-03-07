Congressman Phil Roe hosts town hall in Greeneville, backs Affordable Care Act repeal

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of people filled the Greene County Courthouse Monday evening to ask questions and voice concern to Tennessee’s First District Congressman, Phil Roe at his town hall meeting.

Congressman Roe spent nearly two hours addressing questions concerning Planned Parenthood, veterans care, affordable healthcare and more.

During the town hall House GOP leaders in Washington D.C. released the plans for a bill that hopes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, legislation that Phil Roe has been fighting for, he said this is the chance to give everyone in this country healthcare.

“You’re going to pick an insurance plan out that’s good for you and your family and there’s going to be money available to pay most of that premium, you’ll probably have to pay some of it but most of it will be paid,” Congressman Roe said.

Roe said supporters of the bill feel that the repeal of the Affordable Care Act will free up tax payer dollars that are currently tied up and they want to rotate people off Medicaid.

Greene County resident, Brett Purgason attended the town hall and he said he’s pleased with Phil Roe’s answers and how he handled the crowd.

“I think he handled it like a champ, I think the answers he gave us were very clear, concise, they were honest, not everyone believed the same way he believes but he answered those people respectfully,” Purgason said.

Roe said he’s excited to have the chance to debate this bill further throughout this week. The bill heads to House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday and will move through other commitees throughout the next few weeks, it will then go to the House floor where it may be amended, then go to the Senate. House Republicans hope to have the bill on President Trump’s desk by Easter.

Roe said the VA still has a long way to go; a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to start the process of reforming the VA.

