Coach Steve Forbes gets $25,000 bonus after ETSU win last night

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s win last night didn’t just punch the Bucs a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, it also netted their coach a $25,000 bonus, according to Coach Steve Forbes’ contract.

Forbes makes $205,000 in base pay if you include his $30,000 raise from last year. When you add in his annual stipend, a win last night, a regular season co-championship, a win over Mississippi State earlier in the season and a few other incentives, as it stands right now, he’s set to make roughly $280,000 this year, according to the terms of his contract and our math. He could take home even more depending on how ETSU fares in March Madness.

As we reported last week, Coach Forbes will also receive a $150,000 retention bonus on July 1 if he stays with the team.

