City of Kingsport announces temporary lane closure of Fort Henry Drive bridge

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport says it will need to close a local bridge temporarily this week to conduct inspections.

It says on Wednesday, March 8, routine inspections will be conducted on the bridges at Patrick Henry Dam on Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights. The bridge heading southbound into Colonial Heights will be closed at 9:00 a.m. Two-way traffic will be moved to the northbound bridge so motorists can still travel through the area.

The city says the iThe inspection on the southbound bridge is expected to take 4 to 6 hours. That’s if no issues are fond. The city says once the inspection is complete, traffic will resume as normal on the southbound bridge.

Then one lane will be closed on the northbound bridge for inspection. If no issues are found, the bridge will resume normal traffic by 4:30 p.m.

If you are traveling in this area, the city asks that you use extreme caution when traveling through this area.