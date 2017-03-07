Bristol Motor Speedway Preview Showcase at the Paramount Center

BRISTOL — Even though racing is still over a month away before the first green flag drops at Bristol some of the bigger names in NASCAR and NHRA made a stop in town early to preview what’s to come this season. News Channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill was there and has this report.

If Bristol Motor Speedway is going to host an event, you know it’s going to be something unique and that was the case on Tuesday for its season preview, hosting a race version of that Match Game.”

“Leave it to Bristol and Thunder Valley and the race track to put on something like this,” said NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps. “Anytime they call and got an idea about something I say I’m all in. I mean whatever you’ve got going. I flew from California.”

Tjere are still five more races on the schedule before next month’s Food City 500. But the drivers are already eager to hit the world’s fastest half mile.

“Unbelievable race track,” said NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer. “The wall of fans when you walk in there coming to the green, you just can’t replace that feeling with any other feeling in life.”

“So many things that have come into play that make Bristol unlike anywhere else we go,” said NASCAR driver Chris Buescher. “It’s amazing how quickly a lap time will go by, how close the racing is at the speeds that we’re running. Just a very unique place.”

Thunder Valley holds a very special place in the hearts of the NHRA drivers with the annual Father’s Day weekend races bringing families together to create one of a kind memories.”

“Always looked up to my dad and being able to compete against him, and especially over father’s day weekend, it definitely makes it a little extra special,” said NHRA Funny Car driver Courtney Force. “But he’s beat up on me in the past during Father’s Day weekend, I’m ready to give him the weekend off.”

“You get these grandfathers and sons and grandsons and generational dads out at the ropes waiting for an autograph and it just takes me back to my childhood,” said Capps. “So it’s always a great race, because you know that’s a weekend full of dads, it’s their day and if they pick the drag races to come out to, man that’s even better.”

Bristol’s unique tracks proving to the perfect match for these drivers. Reporting in Bristol, Kane O’Neill News Channel 11 Sports.”