Avalanche hits French ski resort second time in less than a month, no fatalities reported

TIGNES, FRANCE (AP) – French officials say an avalanche has struck the Alpine ski resort of Tignes.

Rescue personnel did respond at found no fatalities occurred. The rescue operation has since been concluded.

The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck on Tuesday morning without giving details about potential casualties. French media reported that several skiers have been caught up when the avalanche hit.

Police forces in Tignes confirmed they are currently intervening.

 Four snowboarders died last month in Tignes in another avalanche near the resort.

 

 

