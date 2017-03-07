Appalachia fire captain injured while fighting house fire

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Carter County dispatch said it happened in the 800-block of Gap Creek Road just before 5 a.m.

APPALACHIA, VA (WJHL) – A fire department says one of its captain’s was injured while fighting a house fire over the weekend.

The Appalachia Fire Department, which serves homes in Wise County, says he suffered a head injury and a concussion.

According to the fire department’s facebook page, Captain Randy Franklin is receiving treatment at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

His department has said his brain and motor function tests have come back with some positive results.

The captain was said to be with his team at a home on Exeter Road Sunday night when the incident occurred.

Crews found the fire had reached the attic of the home. They were able to quickly put the fire out.

