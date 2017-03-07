Annual Shamrock 4 Miler in Abingdon set for March 17; registration is open

ABINGDON, Va. – The annual Johnston Memorial Hospital Shamrock 4 Miler and Leprechaun Walk, presented by Highlands Union Bank and benefiting the Johnston Memorial Hospital Foundation, is set for Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. The start/finish line is in the heart of downtown at the Abingdon Market Pavilion on Remsburg Drive.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Johnston Memorial Hospital Foundation, which helps to fund needed equipment, supplies and programs for Johnston Memorial Hospital. Last year, the fifth year of the event, more than 740 people participated and more than $11,000 was raised for patient needs at the hospital. This race is one of the many special events held throughout the year that benefit the foundation in order to support the growing needs of health care in Southwest Virginia.

Participants can pre-register for the race through 9 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at http://www.JMHShamrock.com. The discounted early registration fee for the Shamrock run is $25 for adult runners and $15 for runners under age 12. Pre-registration for the 1.3-mile Leprechaun Walk is $15 for participants of all ages.

Late registration for both events and packet pick-up for pre-registered participants will be held prior to the race from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Farmers’ Market. Day-of registration fees are $30 for adult runners, $15 for runners under 12, and $20 for all walkers. Run/walk participants receive a race t-shirt (pre-registered entrants have first priority on shirts).

Title sponsors include Mountain States Medical Group Cardiology, Johnston Memorial Hospital and the Town of Abingdon.

After the race, snacks will be provided by sponsor Food Country USA, and participants can stay for the Shamrock Shindig, a post-race party sponsored by Abingdon Music Experience, which will feature food trucks and craft beer as well as live music from Megan Jean & the KFB. The band plays a “demented blend” of Americana, punk, dance and the avant-garde that they’ve taken to describing as “a metal band, if it was 1927.” Inventive percussion, electrified banjo, and distinctive vocals have earned them a dedicated following all over the East Coast.

Partygoers are encouraged to show off their Shamrock-themed running costume by taking a photo in the photo booth sponsored by Highlands Union Bank. Post your favorite picture online with the hashtag #JMHShamrock, and you could win a free registration for next year’s race.

The Shamrock Shindig is open to the public; you do not have to register for the race to attend. For more information on the Shindig, visit http://www.abingdonmusicexperience.com.