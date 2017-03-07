4 arrested during drug operation in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the First Judicial Task Force arrested four people Monday during a drug operation investigating methamphetamine trafficking.

According to a UCSO news release, the four arrests stemmed from Operation Cold Front, where deputies were able to identify several methamphetamine dealers who were tracking several ounces of methamphetamine into Unicoi County every week.

UCSO officials said the operation has been going on for the past two months.

Stacy Williams, Brooke Thornburg, Josh A. Guess and Kelly Mcclellan were arrested Monday.

Williams was charged with three counts of sales of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. She was being held on a $35,000 bond.

Thornburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug with intent to resale and conspiracy to sale methamphetamine. She was being held on $11,000 bond.

Guess was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug. While being searched at the Unicoi County Detention Center, Guess was found in possession of methamphetamine and charges are pending.

According to the release, during the operation a fourth person arrived at the scene and investigators knew he had felony drug warrants from a separate operation.

Kelly Mcclellan was arrested. Mcclellan had warrants stemming from a separate investigation where he reportedly sold narcotics to an undercover officer. His bond was set at $7,500.

