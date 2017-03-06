WJHL’s Surprise Squad back in action in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The WJHL Surprise Squad was back at it on Monday stopping at many places in Kingsport.

News Channel 11’s Sara Diamond and the Surprise Squad traveled to five locations — Abingdon Olive Oil Company, Action Athletics, Putt-Putt Fun Center, Johnny Bruscos and Chick-fil-A — handing out lots of treats to people throughout the Model City.

Head on over to our Surprise Squad Facebook page to see all of the photos from Monday’s journey through Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.