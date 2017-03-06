TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line maintenance, temporary lane closure in Abingdon

Published: Updated:
(From the Town of Abingdon)
(From the Town of Abingdon)

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Officials in the town of Abingdon want to alert the public to an upcoming lane closure for a new sewer line.

The new sewer line will be installed along Plumb Alley from College Street to Cummings Street beginning on Tuesday, March 7. The work is expected to be completed the same day.  Officials are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route if possible.

Crews report the work requires temporary lane closures on Plumb Alley. City officials say access to properties and businesses will be maintained.

In addition, they say traffic will be directed by flaggers and traffic control devices.

