TONIGHT: ETSU Bucs to play UNC-Greensboro for SoCon Championship title

ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team will face the team from the University of North Carolina- Greensboro tonight to see who will take away the title of Southern Conference champions.

On Sunday, the Bucs defeated Samford in the semifinals of the SoCon tournament 81-72, marking a break out performance by Bucs senior guard, T.J. Cromer.

Tonight’s SoCon title game will be held at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins will be at the game in Asheville, N.C. and will bring you all of the highlights tonight at 11 p.m.

