Sullivan East punched its ticket to the state tournament on Monday, defeating C.A.K. in the Class ‘AA’ Sectional matchup, 73-50.

Science Hill, Crockett and Hampton would see thier seasons come to an end in Sectional play.

The Hilltoppers fell to Bearden, 86-57, with Crockett falling to Oak Ridge 90-60.

Hampton would fall in a heartbreaker to Grace Christian, 64-63.