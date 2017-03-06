Sullivan Co Sheriff seeking “person of interest” in theft case

Sullivan Co., TN (WJHL) — Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone recognizes a man caught on home surveillance video last week.

The SCSO released the video as part of its investigation into reports of theft in the Indian Springs area.

“Household surveillance cameras caught the man walking towards the front door of a house,” a SCSO spokesperson said. “It appears he sees the camera turn on and then proceeds to run away. Two people are also standing nearby in the street.”

Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500 and ask for Captain Strickler. You can also email the tip to SullivanCountySheriff@gmail.com .

