Smyth County volunteer volleyball coach accused of indecent liberties with child

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office reports a volleyball coach is facing several counts of indecent liberties with a child after a report of an inappropriate relationship between the volunteer coach and a minor.

Sheriff Chip Shuler told News Channel 11 on Monday, his office received a report about the relationship on March 3, 2017– regarding the volunteer volleyball coach and a student at Marion Senior High School.

As a result of the investigation Logan Armstrong, 22 of Marion, VA, was arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child While in the Role of a Caretaker and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Armstrong is currently out of jail after he was released on a $4000.00 bond, pending an arraignment in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Investigators say they believe this occurred during the 2016 volleyball season.