S.C. teen survivor helps other kids battling cancer

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate teen who survived cancer got his wish to give back to children fighting cancer.

Patrick McShane organized a fundraiser to benefit Clement’s Kindness. The fundraiser was held Sunday at the Cherokee Speedway.

McShane was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 2014.

He underwent eight months of chemotherapy and two brain surgeries. During his treatment, he would remember the dirt races he watched and could not wait until he left the hospital and got a chance to go with his dad and brothers to watch the races at Cherokee Speedway.

And that’s where the 17-year-old was on Sunday raising money to help others.

McShane, a senior at Dorman High School, has set a goal to raise $5,000 for the organization that helps families of pediatric cancer patients. So far, he’s raised $4,155.

If you want to donate, click here.