Republican, Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd joins Tennessee governor’s race

By ERIK SCHELZIG and JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Randy Boyd (Source: State of Tennessee)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd is joining the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam next year.

The Republican tells The Associated Press he is running on a platform of creating job opportunities for Tennesseans through education.

Boyd stepped down last month as Haslam’s economic development commissioner, a position that took him to all 95 counties.

Boyd was previously a top adviser to the governor as he rolled out his free community college program called Tennessee Promise and his “Drive to 55” initiative to boost the percentage of Tennesseans with higher education degrees or certificates.

Boyd is the founder of Radio Systems Corp., a company that makes invisible fences and other pet products.

Boyd joins state Sen. Mark Green in the GOP nomination race, though several others are expected to join.

