Mt. Carmel, TN (WJHL) – Jason Salyer, who is the Public Works director for the Town of Mount Carmel, says Main Street from the intersection of Independence Avenue to Hampton Avenue is closed.

Salyer says this closing is due to a large dip in the road that has grown since yesterday afternoon.

Crews are working to find out what is happening underneath the road to cause this.

We will keep you updated as more details are released to us.