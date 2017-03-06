Mountain bike park to link downtown Johnson City with regional attraction

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A mountain bike park unlike any other within a 100 mile radius is set to be done this fall, according to Tannery Knob Mountain Bike Park Task Force member Chad Wolfe.

For years Tannery Knobs, sitting 350 feet up, next to downtown and next to I-26 has sat vacant.

“It’s one of those kind of hidden treasures you drive by on 26 and you see it but you don’t really pay attention to it but now having the opportunity to put something this amazing is really really exciting,” Abraham Mcintyre with the Tannery Knob Mountain Bike Park Task Force said.

If you hike to the top of Tannery Knobs now you’ll see trash and a few abandoned structures, reminders of what Tannery Knobs used to be.

But now land owner Grant Summers donated this land to be used as a city park, the first formal mountain bike park in the Tri-Cities region.

“There will be plenty of things here for enthusiasts but a lot of things for families to be able to come up here to get in from town then able to go back and shop and eat afterward, it’s a really unique experience,” Tannery Knob Bike Park Task Force member Chad Wolfe said. Wolfe also owns Trek Bikes in downtown Johnson City.

Wolfe said the bike park will be professionally designed, built, and maintained . Right now you can see the colored flags left by the trail design and construction team, Trail Solutions, to mark where they will turn these harsh drop-offs in to trails you can ride on.

“Flagging, GPS marking the trail systems so that the next phase can finally be construction so we can finally start putting some miles on trails in the ground, and that happens quick,” Wolfe said.

He said the mountain bike park will have a five to six mile trail system that you could finish in about an hour with varying difficulty levels.

Wolfe said they are hoping to open a mile of trial at a time as they get done with construction starting in Spring.

And there are a couple of ways you can help make this happen.

On March 9th SOBRA Tri-Cities and East Tenn Rent-Alls is hosting “Pints for Trails” at Yee-Haw Brewing at 7 p.m. The event will raise money for mountain bike and hiking trails at Tannery Knobs and Winged Deer Park.

You can also check out the Tannery Knobs task force Facebook page where they will be announcing volunteer cleanup days to help clean trash on Tannery Knobs before the machinery comes through to start on the trails.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.