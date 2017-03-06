King earns #7 seed in NCAA Southeast Regional

BRISTOL, TN- The King University women’s basketball team earned their first NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Friday night, and the Tornado found out their opponent on Sunday night. The Tornado earned the seventh seed in the Southeast Region and will take on second seeded Wingate University on Friday at Columbus State University.

King is 25-6 on the season, winning their first Conference Carolinas Touranment with a 78-77 win at top seed and 22nd-ranked Limestone College on Friday night. The Tornado have posted the most wins in a season since becoming NCAA Division II members, and the most wins in a season since 1990-91 when King won 28 games.

The Tornado will face second seeded Wingate who won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Tournament, defeating tournament top seed Lincoln Memorial University 81-61 on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs are 25-5 on the season and four of their five losses came to teams that will be competing in the regional.

The game time on Friday will be announced later this week, check KingTornado.com for more information.

Courtesy: King Athletics